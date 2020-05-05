Covid-19 music industry update: Wireless cancelled, West End extends shutdown, Homeschool adds 70 acts, Dave Greenfield tributes

Music Week is monitoring the impact of the Covid-19 spread around the globe on the biz.

The outbreak has already led to the cancellation of Glastonbury and hardship fund initiatives, as well as urgent calls to support grassroots venues.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.

Wireless Festival cancelled

Organisers of Wireless Festival have confirmed this year's event is no longer taking place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Live Nation-promoted event had been set for London's Finsbury Park from July 3-5.

"We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation, and it’s become clear that cancelling is unavoidable," said a statement. "Our heart goes out to the artists and fans who were looking forward to Wireless Festival. We’re in this together and we thank you all for your support."

The festival will return next year from July 2-4, subject to contract, while a virtual edition of the event is in the works.

West End extends shutdown

London’s West End has extended its period for cancellations to at least June 28.

The Society Of London Theatres confirmed the move, and pointed out that if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis.

Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times.

“We are grateful to customers for the patience they are showing during this challenging time for our industry,” said a statement. “With 300,000 people visiting West End theatres in a normal week, it’s a major undertaking to process refunds, exchanges and credit notes, particularly when many staff are working remotely. Please rest assured that we are all working as quickly as we can and we appreciate the on-going support of our audiences.”

Homeschool adds 70 acts

After announcing over 100 names as a part of its first announcement, Homeschool festival has now unveiled 70 new artists for the May bank holiday weekend (May 8-10) livestream.

New additions include The Amazons, Circa Waves, Semrs, Mxmtoom, L Devine, Boston Manor, Milk Teeth and Whenyoung. They join artists on the line-up including Tom Grennan, Grouplove, Bloxx, The Xcerts, Bad Sounds, Ider, The Sherlocks, Tim Burgess and Alfie Templeman.

Homeschool will also be encouraging donations to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal throughout the weekend on homeschoolfest.com.

Katherine Jenkins to play empty Albert Hall

For the first time in its 150-year history, the Royal Albert Hall will play host to a concert behind closed doors. The performance by Katherine Jenkins will mark the VE Day 75th anniversary on this week’s bank holiday, May 8.

The 30-minute concert will be streamed to audiences around the world via YouTube at 6pm BST and is the first performance of the #RoyalAlbertHome series to come from the Hall itself. It follows on from Jenkins’ home lockdown concerts, which have amassed over 2 million streams to date.

The event is in support of the Royal Albert Hall’s fundraising appeal and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity’s Emergency Response Fund. It can also be viewed via the Albert Hall website.

TikTok livestream

TikTok is hosting Happy At Home: OneCommunity Live, a TikTok livestream series featuring creators and celebrities to raise awareness and donations for various organizations across healthcare, entertainment, and food who are helping those deeply impacted by Covid-19.

During the livestreams, the #MusicMatters hashtag will have support from Camila Cabello, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth as they support the creative community through MusiCares and The Actors Fund.

TikTok will also match user donations raised through the app’s newly released Donation Stickers to May 27.

Dave Greenfield

The Stranglers’ keyboard player Dave Greenfield has died aged 71, after contracting coronavirus. The full story is here.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Cheltenham Jazz Festival will go ahead as a virtual one-day festival to be streamed for free on May 9 via Cheltenham Festivals You Tube Channel.

Cheltenham Jazz Festival @ Home will feature some of the acts set to perform at this year’s festival, including Imelda May, Nitin Sawhney and Jamie Cullum.

Nozstock festival

The 22nd edition of Nozstock set for this summer is being postponed to July 2021.

Two acts for this year have already confirmed they will be performing next year: Sister Sledge and Andy C.

Festival organiser Noz said: “We are absolutely gutted that it’s come to this, but the safety of all our attendees, our crew, traders and performers is the most important thing by far. At the start of this outbreak we were confident we would be able to go ahead, but as the situation has developed each day it has come to the point where we feel postponing to 2021 is now the right decision. We hope to see everyone back at the farm next year for a right old party, and send our love out to all of our artists, crew, traders and everyone involved with the festival.”