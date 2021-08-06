Cr2 Records signs global distribution deal and partnership with Believe | Sponsored

UK independent dance label Cr2 Records has signed a modern and consolidated full service global distribution deal and partnership with Believe.

Now celebrating its 17th year, Cr2 Records is hugely excited to be partnering with Believe, recognised as one of the leading digital music companies in the world. The partnership will allow Cr2 to be able to develop and sign new artists on a global level, using Believe's infrastructure and expertise.

Since launching in 2004, Cr2 Records has become a house music institution, with releases from some of the most established names in house, techno and electronic music including Eric Prydz, Steve Angello, Carl Cox, Nile Rodgers, Eats Everything, Nic Fanciulli, Paul Woolford, Deadmau5, Gerd Janson, CamelPhat and Dimitri From Paris to name a few. Their celebrated compilation albums are recognised as some of the biggest selling dance albums in the industry, collaborating with the top club and festival brands including Tomorrowland, Space Ibiza and Elrow.

Ben Rimmer, Believe’s direct labels & artists solutions UK, IE, Benelux, said: “We’re thrilled to sign this long-term deal with Cr2. The old release models of local licensing and multi-partner solutions for a record label’s digital retail make less sense in the modern digital music industry so it’s perfect timing for Cr2 to consolidate their global audio-video digital and streaming business with Believe.

"We’re best placed to surround Cr2 with the teams and services they require to grow their business in the digital world with our local and global expert dance and electronic teams. There is excitement throughout Believe and our partners about what can be achieved with Mark and his team on the Cr2 brand and catalogue as well as the exciting upcoming artist projects.”

Mark Brown, Cr2’s founder and CEO, added: “I am hugely excited about our global distribution deal and partnership with Believe. After 17 years of Cr2 Records being a self-releasing record label, I felt the time was right to partner with Believe to expand and grow the label globally while remaining independent. We’re thrilled to be working with the Believe team and we look forward to a successful 2021 and beyond.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Mark Brown and Ben Rimmer