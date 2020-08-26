Crack Magazine launches Three Minutes project for emerging video directors

Crack Magazine has revealed details of a new project to help emerging music video directors and fight inequality in the industry.

Three Minutes, launched together with the Bristol-based publication’s production company Ground Work, aims to open doors for new talent from under-represented and disadvantaged young people. The scheme is funded by Burberry, the BFI Network, Shure and the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

Applications are open to unsigned directors aged 26 and under and will be judged by a panel featuring Partisan Records creative director Theresa Adebiyi and Warner Records senior marketing manager Oksi Odedina. South London artist Flohio, director Kaylum Dennis (Stormzy, Dave) and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Robbie Ryan are also on the panel.

“Music videos define movements and have provided some of the most iconic moments in music culture,” said a statement from Crack Magazine. “Three Minutes is a commitment to the celebration and furthering of this craft.”

Five winning directors will create a fully-funded music video through the scheme.

“The project is an action call for an arts industry challenged by inequality and a lack of funding, with a commitment to fostering a more diverse landscape,” Crack’s statement continued.

“Successful directors will be paid the London Living Wage for the entire pitching and production process, each video will have a minimum production budget of £12,000, and a majority of spaces on the scheme will be reserved for BAME directors. It’s an effort to tackle imbalances and bring down the barriers facing many young people in the creative industries, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, encouraging inclusivity for a more authentic representation of culture.”

Applicants will need to send a pitch document alongside a personal statement and portfolio. Applications can be made via this link.

The full list of judges is as follows:

Theresa Adebeyi (Partisan Records)

Abteen Bagheri (Director)

Morgan Clement (Founder, Object & Animal)

Olan Collardy (Cinematographer)

Akinola Davies Jr. (Director)

Caragh Davison (BFI Network)

Kaylum Dennis (Director)

Flohio (Artist)

Fleur Fortune (Director)

Simran Hans (Journalist, Guardian)

Michelle Helena Janssen (Crack Magazine)

Oscar Hudson (Director)

Oksi Odedina (Warner Records)

Robbie Ryan (Cinematographer)

Ade Udoma (Abaga Velli)