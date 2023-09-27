Creative Intell Academy launches educational tools for music business

Creative Intell has launched its first product, Creative Intell Academy.

The CI Academy will deliver 18 courses and more than 50 animated videos to subscribers in year one.

The courses cover core industry topics such as music publishing, recording contracts and licensing.

The platform will launch based on US law but plans to roll out capabilities in other markets, including the UK.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to the education they need to protect themselves and thrive in the music industry,” said David Fritz, co-founder of Creative Intell, and a partner in Boyarski Fritz. “Books literally cannot keep up with the pace of change in today’s business. But Creative Intell can, and does.”

The company has backing from industry figures including Lyor Cohen (YouTube, global head of music), Lucas Keller (Milk + Honey Music + Sports, talent management), Dina LaPolt (founder, LaPolt Law), Kevin Liles (co-founder and CEO of 300 Entertainment), Nick Lippman (management, Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas, George Michael Estate), Mac Reynolds (management, Imagine Dragons), Robert Reynolds (management, The Killers), Rimas Entertainment (label and management, Bad Bunny), and Barry Weiss (Records).

“We are teaching the real contracts of the industry, and making them accessible for beginners and useful for the advanced,” said co-founder Steven Ship, former CEO of King Biscuit Entertainment Group and artist manager. “These are not motivational speeches or courses from another self-appointed guru talking around trending industry topics.”

Marketing partners at launch include A2IM, Vydia, Chartmetric and others.

“There is an abundance of online information about the music business, but it comes with a great deal of misinformation,” said Dr Richard James Burgess, president and CEO of A2IM. “Even the best resources tend to offer just a general overview of the business. Creative Intell Academy stands apart by delving deep into the intricate details, dissecting them clause by clause. This unique approach offers another level of value for those aspiring to master the music industry as it really works. A2IM is thrilled to provide this exceptional resource to our members.”

Creative Intell Academy also offers corporate rates and training.

“Any other industry the size of the music business spends meaningfully on corporate training and development,” said Austin Rosen, founder and CEO of Electric Feel Entertainment and Ventures. “Creative Intell is finally making these sorts of resources available to the music industry. Our tests with staff have been incredibly positive. We believe that the more resources our team has, the better educated they are, the better they can deliver for our artists and writers.”