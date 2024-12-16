Creative Rights In AI Coalition launches to protect copyright in government policy on generative AI

A new coalition of rights-holders has called on the government to support growth in the creative and tech sectors by protecting copyright ahead of an imminent AI consultation.

The BPI, PRS For Music, PPL, MPA and UK Music are among the group of publishers, authors, artists, music businesses, specialist interest publications, unions and photographers

Launching today, the Creative Rights In AI Coalition has published three key principles for copyright and generative AI policy and a statement supported by all member organisations. The coalition is calling on government to adopt the principles as a framework for developing AI policy.

It follows the launch of a CISAC report detailing the potential impact of generative AI on songwriters and composers.

The launch is accompanied by the publication of new public polling from Reset Tech and YouGov, which found that the public back transparency in the training of AI models and the payment of royalties to content creators by tech firms.

Seventy-two per cent of respondents said AI companies should be required to pay royalties to the creators of text, audio or video that they use to train AI models, while 80% said AI companies should be required to make public all the information that their models have been trained upon.

We call on the government and the tech sector to join us in building a future that values, protects, and promotes human creativity Creative Rights In AI Coalition

In the statement, the coalition said: “The UK’s world-leading creative and tech sectors put it in a unique position to set a global standard for how both sectors can innovate together and continue to provide high quality services.

“Protecting copyright and building a dynamic licensing market for the use of creative content in building generative AI (GAI) isn’t just a question of fairness: it’s the only way that both sectors will flourish and grow.

“The UK creative industries generate well over £100 billion annually. We have, quite literally, earned the right to have our voice heard. The key to that success, and future growth, is copyright law.”

The coalition’s three principles for AI policy focus on a dynamic licensing market with robust protections for copyright, control and transparency for content creators, and driving growth and innovation in the creative and tech sectors.

The coalition added: “We support the government’s mission for long-term, secure growth in the creative and tech sectors. We are eager to see the development of a vibrant licensing market and support the sectors which rely on us for their future prosperity, but we can only do so with a robust copyright framework which preserves our exclusive rights to control our works and thereby act as a safeguard against misuse.

“Ours is a positive vision, a vision of collaboration between the creative industries and generative AI developers, where we can all flourish in the online marketplace. We call on the government and the tech sector to join us in building a future that values, protects, and promotes human creativity.”