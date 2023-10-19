Creed Media names Christian Birch-Jensen as first chief strategy officer

Digital marketing agency Creed Media has appointed the company’s first chief strategy officer, Christian Birch-Jensen.

He will report directly to Creed’s founder and CEO Timothy Collins.

Creed has created and driven over 7,000 campaigns and 15 billion engagements in the five years since launch with global artists, including Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Beyoncé, Tiesto, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Central Cee, Ice Spice, Meghan Trainor, Tyla, Burna Boy, U2, David Guetta, Fred Again.. and many more.

The company advises the music and live events industry, as well as the TV and movie business and major brands, on how to reach and communicate with Gen Z.

Birch-Jensen’s role in the senior team has been put in place to support Creed as the company embarks on further growth. He previously served as part of both TikTok’s European strategy team and the senior executive team at TikTok Nordics, where he led on market strategy, talent and revenue planning and organisational development.

Birch-Jensen previously worked as a management consultant at Mckinsey & Company for four years. He worked across industries with organisations in varying stages of growth, with a particular focus on growth strategy and digital business building.

Creed has led the market in helping clients reach their goals in an ever-evolving media environment Christian Birch-Jensen

Christian Birch-Jensen said “Creed consists of an amazing team that grew up with the formats and the audience that have, and will continue to, disrupt media globally. Over the years, Creed has led the market in helping clients reach their goals in an ever-evolving media environment and I am thrilled to be joining them in this next part of the journey.”

Timothy Collins, CEO and founder, Creed Media, said: “Christian’s track record speaks for itself and I can’t wait to work with him as Creed continues to grow and deliver even more innovative and impactful work for our clients.”

In addition, Creed has promoted Alex Falck and Sanu Hariharan, formerly co-heads of music partnership, to co-heads of commercial partnerships. They have had their roles expanded to cover all of Creed's divisions across music, live & touring, tech and movies and TV series.

Finally, Camilla Larsson has been promoted from head of entertainment operations to overall head of operations.

Creed has grown to become an 80-strong company with offices in Sweden, London and New York. Clients include Universal, Warner, Sony, Spotify and promoters including Live Nation.