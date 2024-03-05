Creed Media promotes Christian Birch-Jensen to CEO

Creed Media has promoted Christian Birch-Jensen to CEO.

Founder Timothy Collins remains on the board and will be operating in a business development role focusing on products and partnerships.

Creed has created and driven more than 7,000 campaigns and 30 billion engagements in the five years since launch with global artists including Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Beyoncé, Tiesto, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Central Cee, Ice Spice, Meghan Trainor, Tyla, Burna Boy, U2, David Guetta, Fred Again.. and many more.

According to Creed Media, 2024 is set to be a year of continued expansion for the company. In addition to music, the Gen Z marketing agency works across the TV and movie industries as well as advising major brands.

Since late 2023, Birch-Jensen has served as Creed's chief strategy officer, establishing its strategic direction. Previously he served as part of both TikTok’s European strategy team and the senior executive team at TikTok Nordics, where he led the go to market strategy. He was previously a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Appointing Christian as CEO marks a pivotal moment for Creed Media as we embark on our next growth phase Timothy Collins

Christian Birch-Jensen said: “I am grateful for the trust placed in me to support Creed on its continued journey. There is significant growth potential ahead for Creed, driven by product innovation and extending our ‘magic’ to empower more organisations worldwide to achieve their business objectives. Creed is in a perfect position to leverage the wave of digitisation that is impacting the marketing industry. I am incredibly excited to help the exceptional talent within Creed reach new heights – their creativity, understanding of the zeitgeist, and dedication to create customer value inspires me every day.”

Timothy Collins said: “Appointing Christian as CEO marks a pivotal moment for Creed Media as we embark on our next growth phase. His vision aligns with our goals, ensuring our continued innovation and leadership in Gen Z marketing. This change allows me to deepen our focus on strategic partnerships and innovation. I’m excited for what the future holds under Christian’s leadership, confident that together, we’ll keep setting new benchmarks for success.”

Creed has grown to become an 80-strong company with offices in Sweden, London and New York. Clients include Universal, Warner, Sony, Spotify and Live Nation.