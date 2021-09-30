Curve Royalty Systems adds new features and confirms high-profile clients

Curve Royalty Systems, the London-based music technology company, has announced a major release of new features within its platform alongside a number of high profile new clients.

Used by music publishers and record companies across the global music industry, Curve Royalty Systems was launched in 2019 by former ADA/Warner, Cooking Vinyl and Essential Music executives Richard Leach, Ray Bush and Tom Allen.

Its royalty platform was built to deal with the scale and demands of music businesses in the digital age and now processes billions of lines of data for its clients.

Among the new features unveiled by the platform are:

• Analytics – a new dashboard, integrated into the platform that allows record labels, music publishers and the artists they represent to access accurate, detailed and understandable analysis of their data

• Automatic Ingestion - labels and publishers can now pull their sales data from FTPs and automatically ingest it into the platform

• Payment integrations – the company is partnering with a wide range of payment providers, to create a seamless pathway from reporting royalties, to allowing artists access to their data, and generating payments directly into their accounts.

Curve Royalty systems, whose roster already includes Domino, Mad Decent, Audiosalad and Cooking Vinyl among many others, have also brought on board several new, high-profile clients including Epitaph Records, 300 Entertainment, Dirty Hit and Altafonte.

It is our responsibility to constantly evaluate what we do to meet the challenges facing the music industry Tom Allen

Epitaph Records’ new relationship with Curve Royalty Systems has seen them streamline their processes, giving them better insight into their data, as well as cutting their royalty calculation times down to two hours from over 24 hours.

Brett Gurewitz, founder and CEO of Epitpah Records, said: “Ensuring we provide our artists with fast, accurate and accessible royalty data has always been a major priority for our company. Curve Royalty Systems have helped us completely overhaul our royalty processes and at a time when it is more important than ever to understand, process and report huge datasets this new relationship has significantly improved the way we approach this important part of our business.”

Tom Allen (pictured), managing director of Curve Royalty Systems, said: “We are constantly striving to improve the service we offer our clients and this new suite of ground-breaking features adds even more efficiency and transparency to our platform. As processing royalty data in the fast evolving digital landscape becomes ever more challenging, it is our responsibility to constantly evaluate what we do to meet the challenges facing the music industry.

“We are delighted to announce several new additions to our client roster and such globally respected companies joining us is a great endorsement of the hard work our team have put in developing a world class platform that is creating the template for how royalties should be reported.”