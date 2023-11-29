DAACI targets global sync market with AI editing tool

DAACI has launched Natural Series, a product portfolio that will see the release of plugins, music tools and editing technology over the next year,

The start-up is kicking off with Natural Edits, which is described as a “powerful music editing tool for the global sync market to make any track instantly adaptive”.

The Natural Series has evolved from DAACI’s development of patented AI and musician-led core technologies. It is designed for music creators who want to enhance their process, as well as music rights-holders looking for solutions to the growing demand for creating personalised music experiences.

The first element in the Natural Series is Natural Edits, now available to rights holders within the global sync market. Future elements of the series will include Natural Sync, which will enable any type of user to create new track edits against films. DAACI is also beta testing their first plugin for producers and composers.

DAACI’s CEO Rachel Lyske (pictured) said: “From the beginning of our journey, we have been on a mission, working on our core technology, the brain of DAACI, to build a solid, ambitious ecosystem. Our ethical, artist-led approach has been welcomed by our partners and the music industry and we’ve been eagerly asked when there will be products to test, ‘buttons to press’. Now we have them. The time is right to put these tools into the hands of users and introduce people to ‘the DAACI way’, and we can’t wait to hear what people will create with them.”

Natural Edits provides patented music editing technology to rights-holders and their licensees within the global sync market. By embedding the tool into their entire catalogues within their existing web-based platforms, rights-holders can enable internal and external users to engage with a track.

Natural Edits can also be added to web-based platforms incrementally with functionality initially added to a small number of test tracks, then scaled up. DAACI will provide a simple API that web-based platforms can use to query which tracks are supported and place an ‘edit’ button on them.

Natural Edits enables any user of any skill level to create and deliver a personalised edit of any track in order to drive discoverability and licensing potential.

Users will be able to shape a track for different contexts, from looping beds for background music, to topped-and-tailed snippets for adverts, extended pieces for social media videos, and precise edits matching specific narratives and music briefs.

Natural Edits has already been adopted by music platforms including Pure Sync.

Julian Goodkind, CEO of Pure Sync, said: “Pure Sync are delighted to be incorporating Natural Edits. We see this as a pivotal moment in our adoption and utilisation of ethical AI tools. This elevates and amplifies our creative capabilities as music supervisors within the sync world, to deliver more creatively, efficiently and cost effectively.”

DAACI’s technology is based on over 30 years of research. Incorporating a growing portfolio of 60 granted patents and supported by partnerships with the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London and the Abbey Road Red incubator.