Dan Chalmers celebrates YouTube's Pride schedule with L Devine, MNEK and more

YouTube Music’s Dan Chalmers has described the platform’s celebration of Pride and the music industry’s LGBTQ+ community as “vital”, as L Devine and MNEK contribute exclusive livestream content.

In line with the 30th anniversary of Brighton Pride this week, YouTube has programmed five days of special content, which has already seen a performance from L Devine and an Inter Section discussion hosted by MNEK and featuring Shamir, Cakes Da Killa and more.

"It's vital that we use our platform to support isolated and vulnerable communities, bringing people together to celebrate whilst at the same time, building awareness and entertaining,” said Chalmers, director, EMEA at YouTube Music.

“YouTube is in a unique position to be able to do this, and we are privileged to host performances from some of the key artists in the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride and all it stands for on the platform."

YouTube’s Virtual Pride events continue this weekend with the Brighton Pride Digital Festival. The platform aims to provide a ‘safe space’ for the community to celebrate talent and share ideas.

Donations are encouraged to LGBTQ+ mental health charity, The Trevor Project and Brighton’s Rainbow Fund.

Across the weekend, YouTube’s Brighton Pride livestream will feature previously unseen archive performances a range of acts including Nile Rodgers, Jess Glynne, Years and Years, Carly Rae Jepsen and more. Talks with activists and local MPs will also be aired.