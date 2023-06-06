Dave and Central Cee break Spotify hip-hop streaming record with Sprinter

Dave and Central Cee are chasing No.1 this week with new single Sprinter.

It’s now emerged that the collaboration between the UK rap stars has broken streaming records.

Sprinter has become Spotify UK’s most streamed song in a single day in 2023 so far, as well as becoming the most streamed hip-hop song in the UK in a single day in Spotify history.

The song has amassed close to 12 million streams on Spotify alone in just a few days.

Central Cee was a Radar-supported artist on Spotify in 2021 and now has 19.7m monthly listeners on the platform.

Sprinter is the first release of the year for Dave, who is currently on 10.5m monthly Spotify listeners.

Since the release of the single on Friday (June 2), Dave and Central Cee have dropped a joint four-track EP, Split Decision.

Previous collaborator Kamal, who featured on Dave’s single Mercury, also appears on the EP.

PHOTO: Andrew Timms