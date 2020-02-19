Dave, Celeste and Billie Eilish enjoy huge surge in streams after BRIT Awards

Though the TV ratings for the BRIT Awards 2020 may have dipped slightly year-on-year, the ceremony – which was widely lauded – is showing strong signs of impact in the streaming world for the artists involved.

Spotify have released new data revealing a surge in streaming numbers for some of the BRITs 2020’s show stealing performers, including Dave, Celeste and Billie Eilish.

Winner of the coveted album of the year award, Dave saw streams of his track Black – which was given a jaw-dropping live airing on the night – increase by more than 1,889%.

Similarly, Rising star winner and BRIT performer Celeste was another artist who saw significant streaming gains, with Spotify reporting a 212% surge.

Billie Eilish – who is already the third most streamed artist in the world on Spotify, with in excess of 59 million monthly users – enjoyed a 79% jump in streams following the live debut of her James Bond track No Time To Die.

Other BRITs performers to enjoy a boost in streaming included Lizzo (49%), Best Male Solo Artist winner Stormzy (46%) and the night’s biggest winner, Lewis Capaldi (43%).

Spotify also confirmed that other artists who saw notable streaming spikes of their catalogues after the awards included: FKA Twigs (63%), Mabel (40%) and Tyler the Creator (37%).

The awards ceremony, screened live on ITV, won its slot from 8pm to 10pm with a 20.5% audience share, down from 22% in 2019. The average audience of 3.8 million was down on last year’s 4.1m. ITV’s BRITs show also had a strong 41.2% share for 16-24s, not far off the 42% for the 2019 edition. For a full analysis of the night’s performance on TV click here.

(Photo: JME).