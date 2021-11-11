Dave Holley launches music industry podcast Gigomi

Dave Holley has launched Gigomi, a new free podcast and learning resource to help young and emerging UK musicians to develop business and personal skills for entering the music industry.

Each week on the podcast, the former Abbey Road Studios’ boss and current CEO of Wise Music Group interviews an artist or music industry executive about their experience of the business side of making music.

Holley and his interviewees discuss what young musicians can do in breaking into the music industry, and how they might be able to develop a living alongside their creativity.

Six podcast episodes are already live, including interviews with KT Tunstall, academic Phil Nelson, manager Paul McDonald (who works with artists such as George Ezra and James Bay), music lawyer and author of Music The Business, Ann Harrison, and music technology expert and chair of The Ivors Academy Trust Cliff Fluet.

An additional podcast introduces a series where Holley is interviewed by music writer James Hall of The Telegraph.

Dave Holley said: “I’ve worked in the music industry for 30-plus years and I’m continuously learning how it works. I have a network of friends and colleagues who have built successful careers as artists or helped develop the careers of many of the biggest UK names on the world music scene. There is not much that they don’t know between them. When added together, this network has thousands of years of experience. If you are a young musician who is serious about breaking into the music industry and carving out a long-term career you couldn’t hope for a better team of advisors. I started Gigomi to share the knowledge, insights and advice of this network with the next generation of musicians.”