Dave to play first ever Apple Music Agenda live show

Apple Music has announced details of the first ever live event for its Agenda playlist, with Dave set to headline an intimate London show.

Venue details are yet to be released and tickets are available only to Apple Music subscribers via this link.

It’s been a big week for Dave, who won the Album Of The Year award at the BRITs and delivered a powerful performance of Pyschodrama track Black.

He will play the Agenda show on February 28, with Mist and Ms Banks also set to perform. Agenda is billed to “represent the authentic voices of the UK and beyond” and spans hip-hop, grime, R&B, Afrobeats and more. Julie Adenuga hosts the Agenda show on Beats 1.

Agenda has a new cover star each week, and a new marketing campaign features Jorja Smith, AJ Tracey, Bugzy Malone, D Block Europe, Fredo, Krept & Konan, Mist, Ms Banks and Stefflon Don.

With more shows scheduled for 2020, Agenda’s move into the live arena brings competition for Spotify’s Who We Be brand, which was spearheaded by Austin Daboh before he moved to Apple last year.

Earlier this week, Deezer revealed details of its own playlist-based gigs, with Circa Waves and Twin Atlantic set to play a show themed around its Rocket playlist.