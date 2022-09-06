David Bowie moves onto the blockchain as NFT sale announced

The David Bowie Estate has announced details of David Bowie’s move into the world of NFTs.

September 13 will see the launch of Bowie On The Blockchain, a sale of NFTs by a group of nine artists. The artworks will be sold via marketplace OpenSea, while other partners include We Love the Arts, the new Web3 venture from Andrew D Keller of We Few Group, and film producer Joaquin Acrich.

A group of artists including Defaced, FEWOCiOUS, Glam Beckett, JAKE, Jonathan Wolfe, Lirona, Nadya Tolokonnikova of PussyRiot, Osinachi and Young & Sick have created works that pay tribute to Bowie’s legacy. All of the profits generated will go to CARE.

Ryan Foutty, VP of business development at OpenSea, said: “David Bowie is an icon and a trailblazer in every way, and we’re honored to partner with his team to bring his legacy into web3. This incredible collection brings together some of the most groundbreaking NFT artists with Bowie artifacts to bring a new generation of fans together in web3.”

Andrew Keller, co-founder of We Love The Arts, added: “David Bowie’s artistry has had an indescribable impact on my life. I’m truly honored to have had the privilege of guiding this project. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to engage with the Bowie Estate as well as this group of artists, all of whom I have immense respect for. I hope that this collection we have created simultaneously serves to record the ethos of Bowie On The Blockchain, as well as spotlight a wildly talented group of artists and an exciting new space for the arts”.

The launch of Bowie On The Blockchain comes in the wake of the premiere of Moonage Daydream, director Brett Morgen’s new documentary that marks the first official Bowie film. Read an interview with Morgen, along with Warner Chappell Music, BMG and the rest of the team involved, in the next issue of Music Week.