David Bowie's music catalogue lands on TikTok

David Bowie has joined TikTok.

On what would have been his 74th birthday, David Bowie’s songs from across his career are now available to creators and users on the short-form video app.

An account in David Bowie’s memory has launched in partnership with Warner Music Group, Sony Music and The David Bowie Estate.

As a proponent of new tech and a prophet of the music streaming era, Bowie would surely have approved of the latest development for his iconic songs.

“The absolute transformation of everything that we ever thought about music will take place within 10 years, and nothing is going to be able to stop it,” said David Bowie in 2002.

His TikTok channel is now live at and features videos across more than five decades of innovation and reinvention. Tracks such as “Heroes”, Space Oddity, Let’s Dance, Fame, Rebel Rebel, Life on Mars? and Ashes To Ashes now feature in a dedicated playlist on the TikTok Sounds page.

We are truly honoured to welcome David Bowie and his music to TikTok Paul Hourican

It’s the fifth anniversary of David Bowie’s death this weekend (Sunday, January 10) and his career achievements are being marked by the BBC. On Sunday, to mark his passing five years ago, TheStarman hashtag challenge (#TheStarman) will launch on TikTok. Using the 1972 track Starman, theTikTok community will celebrate his life and work.

Paul Hourican, head of UK music operations at TikTok, said: “We are truly honoured to welcome David Bowie and his music to TikTok. He remains one of the most influential and acclaimed artists of all time and his music has defined multiple generations and cultural moments. We know the excitement our community will find discovering his music and creating using the indisputable Bowie sound.”

Read our recent TikTok cover feature here.

PHOTO CREDIT: Jimmy King/David Bowie Estate