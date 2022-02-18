David Bowie soundtracks Peloton's immersive gaming-based workout

At-home fitness app Peloton has launched a new gaming-based workout, Peloton Lanebreak.

The immersive experience features levels with tracks from Warner Music artists David Bowie and David Guetta. The major has recently signed comprehensive deals for both artists.

Warner Music, the launch partner for Lanebreak, has highlighted the growing importance of platforms such as Peloton.

The David Bowie catalogue arrived on Peloton as a workout collection last month, along with three remixes to mark the music icon’s 75th birthday. The Bowie remixes - Let’s Dance by Honey Dijon, It’s No Game (Pt.1) by St Vincent and Golden Years by Tokimonsta - now feature as part of Lanebreak.

In the newly-launched gaming-inspired workout, riders control a wheel-like avatar along a six-lane track. Each lane is set for a resistance range that varies based on the difficulty setting.

Users can choose from different levels that are based on a variety of playlists and workout types. Like Peloton’s instructor-led cycling classes, every level is set to a unique playlist of top tracks and is designed to follow the flow of on-screen cues and the goal of the workout.

Whichever level is selected, riders work towards completing goals known as Moments - such as Streams (sustained cadence) and Breakers (hitting an output-based goal) - that are all elevated by music. A post-ride leaderboard for each level ranks users against other members who participated at the same difficulty.

"We are excited to see how this new format influences the way that members perform in class and interact with their favourite artists and songs," said David Packles, senior director, product management. "We are particularly excited to be launching with our first artist-themed levels, David Bowie and David Guetta."

All-Access members with a Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+ can use Lanebreak.

Peloton has also just announced its latest artist series with Pete Tong.

Launching on February 19, Peloton members will be able to experience a series of workouts led by UK instructors and powered by Tong’s dance tracks.

For the first time, Peloton has worked in collaboration with Pete Tong to curate and mix a playlist exclusively for Leanne Hainsby’s 30 minute Ride. It features renditions of iconic dance music hits with conductor Jules Buckley and the Heritage Orchestra.