DC Talent Agency expands support for African talent with launch of DCTA Creators division

London-based DC Talent Agency has launched its new division, DCTA Creators.

DC Talent Agency has a track record of nurturing and representing top African talent, including Mr Eazi, Uncle Waffles and Kah-Lo.

With the introduction of the new division for social media, YouTube and TikTok influencers, the agency is set to partner with African content creators and storytellers. DCTA Creators will represent African content creators within and outside the continent, fostering their development across digital media, culture, lifestyle, entertainment and beyond.

The creator division will provide a comprehensive suite of services tailored specifically to the unique needs of creators. These services include talent representation, project development, brand management, and marketing.

Creators so far represented by the agency include (pictured) Chinyanta Kabaso (UK), a content creator who showcases Black and African culture through dance, fashion and beauty.

Meanwhile, East London’s Bxujii is a fast-rising dance creator known for collaborating with Afrobeats acts (including Zlatan, Bad Boy Timz, Midas The Jagaban) to create and promote dance challenges. Bxujii has been featured on Reprezent Radio, Red Bull Dance and Chop Daily.

We are reinforcing our dedication to propelling African creators and artists to the forefront of the international stage Camillo Doregos

The agency will align its strategic efforts towards talent discovery and roster growth during the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Led by international entertainment executive Camillo Doregos, DCTA Creators will focus on strengthening the global positioning of African creators while expanding their reach beyond social media. This ties in with the agency’s mission of “creating career-defining opportunities for African creators around the world”.

DC Talent Agency is a member of MMF (Music Managers Forum) UK.

Camillo Doregos said: “With DCTA Creators, the goal is to elevate the voices of African creators on our roster, providing them with a platform to reach and explore new spaces within the media and entertainment landscape. We have been committed to showcasing the extraordinary talent that emanates from the African artistic community, both across the continent and on a global scale. With the new division, we are reinforcing our dedication to propelling African creators and artists to the forefront of the international stage.”

This new venture builds on the work of DC Talent Agency's artists division, DCTA Artists. In 2022, Pheelz experienced success with the single Finesse; dance-pop act Kah-Lo’s music featured in FIFA 22, Basketball Wives (VH1), Run the World (Starz) and Never Have I Ever (Netflix);. and Amapiano DJs Uncle Waffles and TxC continue to build audiences across different continents under the agency's representation.

PHOTO: Jasmin Bauer