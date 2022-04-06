Deezer appoints Gitte Bendzulla as chief operating officer

Deezer has appointed Gitte Bendzulla as chief operating officer, effective April 19.

Reporting directly into Deezer’s CEO, Jeronimo Folgueira, Gitte will oversee operations at the global streaming company. Based at the Paris HQ, she will work closely with Folgueira and the rest of the management team to implement the company’s growth plans.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Gitte to Deezer,” said Jeronimo Folgueira. “I'm fortunate to know Gitte well from working with her in my previous role, and I know she will be extremely valuable to help us unlock the full potential of Deezer in this new phase of growth.

“As a seasoned executive, with a strong experience working for tech companies, I am confident Gitte will be a tremendous asset as we continue to manage our growth, scale our operations and execute our strategic plan.”

Gitte Bendzulla brings nearly 20 years of experience in COO and senior roles. She joins Deezer from Spark Networks SE, America's second largest dating company, where she served as managing director and COO.

Prior to that, Bendzulla held several senior positions on a European and global scale with companies such as Juniper Networks and APM Terminals in the Netherlands, Eaton Industries in Switzerland, and SITA Suez Group in Germany.

“I am excited to join Deezer, the company that lives and breathes passion, innovation and uniqueness by bringing music to millions of people every day,” she said. “Built by its awesome employees, its amazing culture, its distinctive curation of music, pioneering technology and approach to the market, Deezer has set the stage for success in a highly competitive and complex industry in the past years. I am very much looking forward to helping all the teams to successfully structure and deliver the ambitious strategic roadmap ahead.”