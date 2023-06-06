Deezer developing tools to detect AI-generated music

Deezer has revealed that it is developing tools to detect generative AI-based music.

The streaming platform is using AI to combat the rise in fake tracks based on established artists. In the event that generative AI is detected in a composition, relevant rights-holders would be informed about the track and be able to have it removed.

The announcement follows a swathe of fake tracks, including the high-profile case of Heart On My Sleeve based on Drake and The Weeknd, which was removed by DSPs. Universal Music Group described such training of generative AI based on its artists’ repertoire as “a violation of copyright law”.

Deezer is also addressing the issue of fake artists on streaming platforms uploading generic tracks designed to game the streaming payout system.

“With over 100,000 new tracks uploaded per day to our platform, it’s becoming increasingly important to prioritise quality over quantity and defend real artists that create truly valuable content,” said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Deezer. “As a leading streaming platform, Deezer has a responsibility to create a fair and transparent environment for music consumption.

“Our goal is to weed out illegal and fraudulent content, increase transparency and develop a new remuneration system where professional artists are rewarded for creating valuable content. This is why we have embraced the discussion around a new artist centric model, and we are now also developing tools to detect AI-generated content.”

By detecting AI generated content on its platform, Deezer aims to develop a system for tagging music that has been created by generative AI, starting with songs using synthetic voices of existing artists.

The tags will be used to keep artists, labels and users informed of AI–generated activity on the platform, as well as reducing fraudulent activity. Ultimately, Deezer aims to develop a remuneration model that distinguishes between different types of music creation. The company is already working with Universal Music on potential new models for royalties.

Jeronimo Folguiera added: “AI can be used to create new incredible content and I believe there are massive benefits of using generative AI, but we need to ensure it’s done in a responsible way. There’s an opportunity now to get things right from the start of the AI revolution, and not make the same mistakes as the social media giants did when fake news started to flood their platforms. We owe it to the artists and the fans.”

Deezer’s toolset will build on its research in audio AI and content identification. The company’s proprietary ‘Radar’ technology can scan large catalogues of music and identify any song even when the signal is distorted or tempo changed. Radar is one of the solutions Deezer offers to external parties as part of its tech services proposition.

