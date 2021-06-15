Deezer For Creators app launches for artists and podcasters

Deezer has launched a new app to help musicians and content creators improve their reach and performance with personalised insights and stats.

Deezer For Creators is a smart analytics tool designed to empower artists, music industry professionals and podcasters to optimise their performance in one convenient mobile app.

The Deezer for Creators app will be available to download worldwide on iOS and Android from today. Existing users can log in using their Backstage or Analytics credentials.

For the first time, artists and podcasters will both have access to the same mobile app to track their musical or spoken word content.

Following Deezer’s announcement of a mobile analytics tool for podcasters, the streaming platform has now updated the mobile app for artists previously known as Analytics (and Backstage on the web). Now, whenever a track is added to an editorial playlist, artists will automatically receive a notification.

Features also include a shareable card that lets artists connect directly with fans. Like Spotify For Artists’ Promo Cards, each shareable card includes the name of the playlist that the artist is featured in. Deezer artists will also be able to share track cards within seven days of a new song’s release.

The Deezer For Creators mobile app will also continue to offer features including daily, weekly and monthly streaming data monitoring, alongside charts broken down by categories including platform, countries, gender and top playlists.

“Data can often be overwhelming and perplexing,” said Frederic Antelme, head of content at Deezer. “Our new Deezer For Creators app breaks it all down in an easy-to-read format that helps you plan your next step. Whether it’s to improve your results or plan ahead for your next big launch. It’s the only mobile app that provides artists with a success predictor tool to help you measure and adjust marketing plans accordingly.”

To mark the launch, Deezer is introducing a special discounted HiFi offer for artists. The new offer makes a HiFi subscription available to any creator who has content on Deezer and is registered on Deezer for Creators, for the reduced price £7.99.