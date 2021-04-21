Deezer forms strategic partnership with Brazilian video streaming service Globoplay

Deezer has signed a strategic partnership with Globoplay, the largest Brazilian video streaming provider.

As part of the deal, all Globoplay’s users can now subscribe to Deezer Premium for free for 12 months. This gives them unlimited access to all of Deezer’s Premium features and a catalogue of 73 million tracks.

This is the first step in a broader strategic partnership that will cover marketing, content and technology. The next steps of the partnership will bring Brazilian viewers a number of new exclusive original content initiatives. The two companies are also exploring plans for deeper integration between video and audio entertainment.

As of January this year, Globoplay has expanded its business with the launch of a hub for online audio content, including podcasts.

“Globoplay is the leading video entertainment brand in Brazil and millions of people enjoy video content on its platform every day,” said Laurence Miall-d'Aout, chief commercial officer at Deezer. “Deezer and Globoplay’s brands and ethos are closely aligned and look forward to bringing Brazilian consumers a diverse and powerful entertainment experience.

“Deezer is uniquely positioned as an independent global player to offer the best value for video and entertainment brands all over the world. Working with Deezer enables brands to offer their users one of the best music apps on the market, combined with the best local and international music catalogue in the world. We are also uniquely positioned to offer partners flexibility and speed, which lets us succeed together.”

“We admire Deezer for their innovative spirit, ability to build and support music communities around the world and for their simple and user friendly state of the art platform,” said Erick Bretas, director of digital products and services at Globo. “We’re pleased to have Deezer as one of our selected partners and we are convinced that users will see the incredible value in 12 free months of Premium music,”

The new partnership also provides Deezer with commercial opportunities at Globo. The global audio streaming service has been confirmed as a strategic partner of the 2021 edition of The Voice Brasil.

“It is a great joy to have Deezer on board with us on The Voice Brasil 2021,” said Manzar Feres, director of integrated business at Globo. “A music reality show and an audio streaming platform are a perfect match between brand and content. May this be the first of many initiatives together.”