Deezer is the latest DSP to team with TikTok for its Add To Music App feature

TikTok has partnered with Deezer for its music discovery feature, Add To Music App.

Add To Music App is a feature which gives users the ability to save songs they discover on TikTok to their preferred music streaming service.

Following existing partnerships with Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, now Deezer will be compatible with the feature.

“Add To Music App was designed to help music fans capture songs that they love on TikTok in the moment of discovery, and to easily save the song to their preferred music streaming service to enjoy whenever they like,” said a statement.

Add To Music App has already been responsible for hundreds of millions of track saves, and billions more streams on music streaming services Michael Kümmerle

"Add to Music App has already been responsible for hundreds of millions of track saves, and billions more streams on music streaming services," said Michael Kümmerle, global head of music partnership development, TikTok. "We are really excited that our new partnership with Deezer will give millions more music fans the opportunity to use this feature to save and enjoy the music that they love, and for artists around the world to benefit from it."

Matthieu Gorvan, chief product and technology officer at Deezer, said: "Discovering a new favourite song is a magical moment and we’re dedicated to helping Deezer users hold on to that experience. Wherever you find your latest obsession, we want to make sure it is effortless to add it to your playlists and explore more from the same artist. By creating a seamless integration between Deezer and social platforms, we help fans turn brief encounters with music into lasting connections, wherever they discover music."

The feature will appear as a button that says ‘Add Song’ next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed.

The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to Deezer (which will then become the default service for future track saves). The track will be saved to a default playlist on Deezer.

Users can also use the Add To Music App feature from an artist's Sound Detail Page.