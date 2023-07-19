Deezer launches in-car streaming app

Deezer has launched an automotive app for streaming in the car.

The app will be available in cars with Google built in, and those with the automotive app store Faurecia Aptoide. It is available in vehicles such as the latest Renault models and BMWs.

In a statement, Deezer said the launch “follows a growing demand for dedicated car apps with features and functionalities matching the experience of using a smartphone”.

“Music has the power to enhance any situation, and listening to your top songs in the car is essential to people all over the world,” said Nicolas Pinoteau, VP product & engineering, Deezer. “It’s our pleasure to introduce our new automotive app, giving drivers seamless access to their favourite music on Deezer. With this launch, we’re excited to get on the road with some of the world’s finest car manufacturers.”

“We are thrilled that our customers can enjoy the popular music streaming application,” said Jean-François Labal, digital partnership head, Renault Group.

Premium users can access their own playlists or use Flow for a personalised AI-generated of recommendations directly through the car, without using their phones.





