Deezer launches new Home Sessions playlist

Online streaming platform Deezer has announced today the launch of its new Deezer Home Sessions.

Created exclusively for Deezer members, the Home Sessions are a selection of cover songs recorded at home by rising artists.

The songs have been collated in a playlist that features covers by exciting new 12 artists including: Lukas Graham, Joesef (UK Deezer NEXT pick), Tate McRae, Sody, Faouzia, Au/Ra, mxmtoon, Saygrace, Griff, Alexis Ffrench and San Holo.

Among the playlist fans can hear renditions of some of their favourite songs from Harry Styles' Golden, Aretha Franklin's Day Dreaming, Smash Mouth's All Star and Blink 182's I Miss You.

Deezer have also revealed brand new artist-curated playlists for Stay At Home With. Artists such as Calvin Harris, Marshmello, Major Lazer, Mel C, Joy Crookes and Tiësto have taken part to handpick a selection of songs to soundtrack your lockdown.

Speaking on the launch, VP of Deezer's global artist marketing, Nigel Harding said: “We want musicians to know we’re here for them. It’s critical for artists to stay connected with their fans right now, especially when they can’t perform in the same room.

"Our Home Sessions and Stay at Home content is designed for a life in lockdown and gives developing artists a fresh way to get their voices heard.”

The Home Sessions and Stay at Home With playlists are available to listen to now.