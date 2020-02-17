Deezer launches playlist-based gigs with Circa Waves and Twin Atlantic

Deezer is joining Spotify in the live music space.

Following the staging of Spotify’s Who We Be playlist as a multi-artist concert for the last few years, now Deezer is launching more intimate playlist parties.

The events will take place across different cities worldwide, launching with Rocket Live in Paris on February 19. Circa Waves and Twin Atlantic will perform at the show themed around Deezer’s Rocket playlist. The rock-based playlist covers major acts such as Bring Me The Horizon and Green Day, through to emerging talent like Fontaines DC and Yonaka

Deezer confirmed that its popular playlists – including, Rocket, Popstar and Certified – are to be extended into the live space. The DSP’s music editors have chosen artists from the playlists to perform at small invite-only shows. Each event will focus on a different genre.

Nigel Harding, Deezer’s VP of artist marketing, said: “Our editors make playlists to perfectly suit fans’ tastes and moods. For the first time, we're bringing these hand-picked selections to life in a really cool party atmosphere. Fans can get closer to the artists they love, from the playlists they love, all in a live setting.

Each gig will be recorded as a Deezer Session and available exclusively to hear on the platform.





