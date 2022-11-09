Deezer names Maria Garrido as chief marketing officer

Deezer has appointed Maria Garrido as its chief marketing officer.

Garrido will lead the marketing team and the continuous development of the Deezer brand. The streaming service aims to accelerate growth and global expansion following the recent IPO on the Paris Euronext exchange.

Garrido will be based in Paris, reporting directly to CEO Jeronimo Folgueira.

“I am honoured to join Deezer,” said Maria Garrido. “It’s an exciting time to become a part of this tech and entertainment gem, as it steers a course towards transformational growth. I’m very much looking forward to building on its innovative and bold spirit, leading the marketing function as it continues to shape the brand’s future and contribute to its accelerated expansion.“

A multilingual and multinational marketing executive, Garrido has 25 years’ experience of leadership of cross-functional teams across multiple global businesses. She has held operational and strategic roles in consumer goods, media, communications and entertainment across North America, Latin America and Europe.

“Maria is an experienced marketing executive, with an impressive track record and I am convinced she will work wonders with our brand, together with our talented marketing and communications team,” said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO at Deezer. “We have exciting times ahead of us and I’m very happy to welcome Maria to the Deezer band.”

Garrido is a public speaker and jury member for festivals such as Cannes Lions and Eurobest, where she has presided over the entertainment juries. She is a board member at Carmila and International Women’s Forum, alongside engagements in start-up competitions for women across Europe.