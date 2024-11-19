Deezer names Teddy Swims' Lose Control as 2024's most streamed song

Deezer has revealed its streaming rankings for 2024.

Ahead of Spotify Wrapped, the Paris-based DSP has issued My Deezer Year 2024, which reveals the tracks, artists and genres that top users’ personal playlists.

Teddy Swims’ (pictured) Lose Control is the most streamed song on Deezer in 2024.

Taylor Swift dethroned The Weeknd as the most streamed artist globally on Deezer, while Billie Eilish entered the Top 5 list and had the most streamed album worldwide.

On average people listened to 70 hours of music globally on Deezer, totalling 400 songs from nearly 170 artists. Users discovered close to 80 new songs and almost 3% of all Deezer subscribers are a superfan of one or more artists.

Azzedine Fall, director of music & culture, Deezer, said: “Globally, 2024 has been a year of music discovery and new voices, bringing a wave of fresh talent and thrilling shifts in the mainstream. Breakout stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Asake, Chappell Roan and Benson Boone have left a lasting mark, captivating audiences worldwide with their unique styles and stories. Carpenter solidified her place in the pop world while Asake brought an infectious energy to Afrobeats that resonated far beyond Nigeria. Chappell Roan's bold, genre-blurring pop and Benson Boone’s soaring vocals and acrobatics captured listeners' attention, marking them as new leaders.”

PHOTO: Claire Marie Vogel





DEEZER MOST STREAMED ARTISTS WORLDWIDE

1. Taylor Swift

2. David Guetta

3. The Weeknd

4. Billie Eilish

5. Imagine Dragons

6. Beyonce

7. Coldplay

8. Dua Lipa

9. Ariana Grande

10. Rihanna





DEEZER MOST STREAMED SONGS WORLDWIDE

1. Lose Control - Teddy Swims

2. Beautiful things - Benson Boone

3. Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

4. Texas Hold ‘Em - Beyoncé

5. A Bar Song (Tipsey) - Shaboozey

6. Flowers - Miley Cyrus

7. We can’t be friends - Ariana Grande

8. The sound of silence - Disturbed

9. Gata only - FloyyMenor

10. Birds of Feather - Billie Eilish





DEEZER MOST STREAMED ALBUMS WORLDWIDE (RELEASED IN 2024)

1. Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

2. Fireworks & Rollerblades - Benson Boone

3. Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter

4. Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé

5. The Tortured Poets Society - Taylor Swift





TOP GENRES WORLDWIDE (FROM DEEZER FLOW)

1. Hip Hop

2. Pop

3. Rock

4. Electronic

5. Latin American Music