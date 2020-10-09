Deezer on how streaming services can embrace National Album Day

Deezer has been embracing the ’80s theme of this year’s National Album Day with a drive-in music experience.

Ahead of the nationwide celebration of the long-player this weekend (October 10), the streaming service staged its ticketed Deezer Drive-In event in North London this week featuring food at 1980s prices and concert performances from legends of the decade on a giant screen.

All proceeds from the drive-in event go to Help Musicians.

Deezer also celebrates the era throughout the year with its 80s Super Hits playlist.

Ahead of National Album Day, Deezer’s UK & Ireland music editor Adam Read opens up about the opportunities for DSPs and full album streaming…

How has Deezer embraced this year’s National Album Day 1980s theme?

“This is our third year supporting National Album Day and it’s really exciting to focus on such an iconic decade. We’ve launched a dedicated National Album Day channel on Deezer, highlighting a wide selection of ’80s records, across a range of genres. We hope fans get stuck into discovering and rediscovering some of the ’80s’ fantastic albums. The channel will also be supported across Deezer and on our social channels.

“We’ve really embraced the theme by holding a special Deezer ’80s Drive-In. NAD ambassador Toyah Willcox gave a fantastic live performance (pictured), before fans got to relive some of the decade’s most iconic performances from David Bowie, Madonna, Stevie Nicks and Prince on screen. All from the comfort of their car! We encouraged everyone at the event to listen to the albums of the artists from the night and then 100% off event proceeds went to the Help Musicians charity.”

We’ve seen album streams increase in the following days after the previous National Album Days Adam Read

How is Deezer supporting full album streaming?

“We’re always promoting albums, mixtapes and other bodies of work throughout Deezer. This includes our Recommended Releasesmodule, tailored to each user, our homepage slideshow cards, and Album Of The Week highlights in each genre channel.”

What impact do you hope to see from National Album Day this time?

“We’ve seen album streams increase in the following days after the previous National Album Days. We definitely expect to see the same again this year. It will be interesting to see how focusing on a specific decade affects those streams, and the audience breakdown too. Hopefully we see a strong interest from younger users that are connecting with these iconic albums for the first time.”

