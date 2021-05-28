Deezer relaunches support programme to champion local artists

Deezer has announced a “more homegrown approach” to supporting emerging artists.

After five years of Deezer Next, the streaming service has evolved its support programme to spotlight local talent on a more personalised and individual basis.

From now on, local editorial teams will select up-and-coming artists that are relevant to listeners in each market. The selection process will take into account both streaming patterns and new talent introduced by label and distribution partners. Deezer’s teams around the world have developed their own locally tailored initiatives, which cover everything from content to branding and playlisting.

In the UK & Ireland, the support programme has relaunched as Deezer Focus. In Brazil, it will be known as Deezer Aposta, and Deezer Fresco in the LATAM region. In France, it will continue as Deezer Next.

The new structure of Deezer’s artist development programmes aims to give a bigger spotlight to more acts than before. As the emphasis is now entirely on delivering greater impact to individual local acts, it will no longer announce ‘global priorities’. Deezer’s local support programmes will vary in duration, tailored to each market’s needs. During this time, they will heavily promote the featured artist’s music and grow their fanbase.

In the UK & Ireland, Deezer Focus will be a monthly programme that kicks off in June with Greentea Peng, also known as Aria Wells. Greentea Peng releases her debut album, Man Made, at the start of the month.

Throughout June, Greentea Peng will receive guaranteed priority playlist additions, homepage prominence and social support across Deezer’s channels. She will be featured on Deezer’s playlist covers and receive dedicated in-app marketing. Greentea Peng will also create a range of exclusive content, including an alternative version of album title track Man Made, and a specially curated playlist.

Adam Read, UK & Ireland Editor at Deezer, said: “Our mantra at Deezer has always been ‘local hero.’ We love supporting new artists, from the likes of Lewis Capaldi to Yonaka, and bringing their music to new fans. Acts like Joesef saw a boost of 900% in streams as part of our Next programme. Thanks to Deezer Focus, we’ll have more opportunities to work with upcoming talent in the UK and Ireland and take a tailored approach to raising their profiles with our local fans.

“I can’t wait to kick-start the programme by showcasing the unique voice of Greentea Peng. She defies traditional R&B and soul by creating music that is authentic and uncompromising. I’m looking forward to new fans discovering her in our featured playlists next month.”

“Big up Deezer for the support and may the sound travel worldwide!” said Greentea Peng.

Deezer Focus, and the other local artist support programmes, are now live across the world.