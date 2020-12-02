Deezer reveals biggest streaming acts of 2020

Deezer has revealed the top streaming acts of 2020.

While Tones And I’s Dance Monkey was released in 2019, it held on as the most streamed song of 2020 on Deezer. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd and Roses (Imanbek Remix) by Saint Jhn also maintained consumption this year.

The Weeknd took the No.1 spot for most played international album of 2020 with After Hours.

For the third year in a row, Colombian superstar J Balvin held his spot as the most streamed international artist. The Weeknd was not far behind, followed by Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny.

Dua Lipa was the top female international artist, ahead of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

“This is the year of home confinement and social distancing,” said Frédéric Antelme, Deezer’s VP of content and productions. “Streaming helped many people cope and it may be telling that the Top 10 tracks this year are all international, dancey, and positive.

“We also saw some interesting trends, with 40% of our top 20 international albums made by black artists, compared to a quarter the year before. And our top 10 streamed international acts were equally split between genders this year. Music has always reflected the underlying dynamics of our society and 2020 is no different. I can’t wait to see what 2021 brings.”

Top 10 international artists

1. J Balvin

2. The Weeknd

3. Bad Bunny

4. Dua Lipa

5. Billie Eilish

6. Lady Gaga

7. Anitta

8. Eminem

9. Ed Sheeran

10. Ariana Grande

Top 10 international female artists

1. Dua Lipa

2. Billie Eilish

3. Lady Gaga

4. Anitta

5. Ariana Grande

6. Rihanna

7. Sia

8. Beyoncé

9. Nicki Minaj

10. Karol G

Top 10 international male artists

1. J Balvin

2. The Weeknd

3. Bad Bunny

4. Eminem

5. Ed Sheeran

6. Queen

7. Ozuna

8. Justin Bieber

9. Daddy Yankee

10. Drake

Top 10 international tracks

1. Dance Monkey - Tones and I

2. Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

3. Roses (Imanbek Remix) - Saint Jhn

4. Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

5. Tusa - Karol G, Nicki Minaj

6. Ride It - Regard

7. The Box - Roddy Ricch

8. bad guy - Billie Eilish

9. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin

10. Say So - Doja Cat

Top 10 international albums

1. After Hours - The Weeknd

2. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

3. The Kids Are Coming - Tones and I

4. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon - Pop Smoke

5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

6. Hot Pink - Doja Cat

7. Fine Line - Harry Styles

8. Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

9. Chromatica - Lady Gaga

10. Music To Be Murdered By - Eminem