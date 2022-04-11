Deezer rolls out in-app translation of lyrics

Deezer is rolling out in-app translation of lyrics.

The global streaming company first integrated time-synced lyrics on its platform in 2014.

Users can now view real-time lyric translations of the 10,000 most popular English songs in French, German, Spanish and Portuguese. The current biggest UK songs include Starlight by Dave, Baby by Aitch, Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott, Heat Waves by Glass Animals and Cold Heart (Pnau remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Additional and new lyric translations will continue to be added over time, including translations of songs from other languages into English.

“Music fans have always been able to immerse themselves in the thoughts and feelings of the artist with our widely popular lyrics function,” said Alexandra Leloup, VP of product in the core products division at Deezer. “But with our new Lyrics Translation feature, they can now discover the artist’s true meaning behind their favourite tunes, and even sharpen their language skills, or totally learn a new language in the process.”

To activate the new feature on Deezer, users access Lyrics via the microphone icon and select ‘with translation’.

The ‘Lyrics Translation’ feature is available on iOS, Android, on the web and on the Deezer desktop application.