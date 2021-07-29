Deezer's Adam Read on Billie Eilish's streaming impact with the Happier Than Ever campaign

There are big expectations for the release of Billie Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever (Polydor/Interscope) on July 30.

The campaign builds on the huge success of Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The No.1 LP has spent well over two years in the UK Top 50 and has sales of 682,865, according to the Official Charts Company.

Singles from Happier Than Ever so far include Your Power, Lost Cause and NDA.

Music Week interviewed key execs from the label and publisher about the campaign, which includes a BBC One special at 10.30pm on Saturday (July 31) with Billie Eilish performing and in conversation with Clara Amfo. A Live Lounge performance will air on BBC Radio 1 on Thursday, August 5.

Billie Eilish is one of the few artists who’s conquered both DSPs and physical music sales.

Here, Adam Read, UK & Ireland music editor at Deezer, opens up about Billie Eilish’s streaming impact...

How significant is Billie Eilish as a streaming artist for Deezer?

“Billie’s numbers are astronomical and her streams on Deezer continue to reach levels we’ve never seen before. Bad Guy is still in our Worldwide Top 100 most streamed tracks, over two years since its release. 100% Billie Eilish is also one of our most streamed artist playlists. Our users cannot get enough of her, it’s a testament to her brilliant songcraft, voice and artistry.”

How did the campaign kick off with Your Power…

“Unsurprisingly, Your Power was the most streamed new single in its release week. It took Billie to the top of our trending charts and was one of the biggest launches for a global act this year on Deezer.

“From an editorial perspective, Billie’s tracks are always the best performing songs from the alt pop space within our mainstream playlist offering. Your Power is no different. It’s more akin to earlier tracks, like Lovely and Ocean Eyes, so we could use it in our wide range of chilled, lean-back playlists, where it had an incredible start. It always takes our mainstream top hit playlist audiences a little while to really get into Billie’s tracks, but from what we’ve seen so far, Your Power will have the staying power you would expect from Billie’s songs.”

What are the expectations for Billie Eilish's album release day - will it be one of the biggest of 2021?

“The launch of a Billie Eilish album is literally the musical equivalent of a new James Bond film (but luckily we don’t have to wait another two years to hear it!). Thanks not least to her Bond theme, Billie is now firmly established as one of the biggest and most talented stars of her generation. The upcoming album is going to be one of the must-hear releases of the year and we expect streams to explode, resulting in her topping the charts all around the world.”

What's the expectation for playlisting across various types of genre/mood playlist?

“Billie’s tracks will undoubtedly be supported across a wide range of our playlists worldwide. Her tracks sit very comfortably in our pop and alternative spaces, and almost any mood playlist. It puts editors like myself in a wonderful position, having so many potential outlets for great music.”

There's a big tour next year - how might that impact streaming consumption for the album?

“Billie’s songs are so good that her streaming numbers will most likely skyrocket whether she tours or not. What the tour can do is turn large numbers of new listeners and casual fans into super fans. Anyone who was singing their lungs out in an arena will undoubtedly want to relive those moments next time they have their headphones on or are playing music at home.”

