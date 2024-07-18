Deezer's InVersions classic covers series enters 2000s with No Guidnce, Poppy Ajudha and Biig Piig

Deezer has released the latest edition of its InVersions series – InVersions 2000s.

After exploring the ’90s and ’80s, Deezer now turns to the 2000s for the next InVersions with an international and diverse roster of nine artists, each of them reimagining hits from the first decade of the millennium.

Deezer’s InVersions provides a music discovery experience while offering international exposure for featured artists.

UK and Irish talent contributing to the project includes No Guidnce (Rihanna's Umbrella), Poppy Ajudha (If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys) and Biig Piig (Me Gustas Tu by Manu Chao).

American singer and bassist Blu DeTiger provides a unique take on Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder On The Dancefloor. The original 2001 single recently experienced a resurgence after being featured in the movie Saltburn.

InVersions has become a fan favourite, offering a fun and unique way to re-experience some of the most well-known hits of the decade Nigel Harding

"The 2000s have left a lasting impression in music and gave us unforgettable hits,” said Nigel Harding, VP Artist Relations at Deezer. “We're thrilled to celebrate the legacy of this iconic era as we launch the latest instalment of InVersions.

“InVersions has become a fan favourite, offering a fun and unique way to re-experience some of the most well-known hits of the decade through the lens of today's most exciting artists. We can't wait for music fans to discover these fresh takes on 2000s classics."

“Deezer invited me down to cover Manu Chao’s Me Gustas Tu on their inversions 2000 series,” said Irish singer and rapper Biig Piig. “It was super super-fun, this track. I made it with a producer that I’ve loved working with for ages and also has roots in Spain, Mac Wetha.

“We stripped it completely and made it from scratch. We wanted to add our own kind of feeling of lofi-ness, as well as a bit more of a bossa feel to it, encapsulating that sunny flowy feeling that the original track makes us feel nostalgic for. We added all the radio voices ourselves which was super fun. We both have ties to the track, it was definitely on rotation growing up in Spain on Spanish radio. It was a super-fun track to cover.”

Inversions 2000s tracklist

No Guidnce – Umbrella by Rihanna

Blu DeTiger – Murder on the Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis Bextor

Poppy Ajudha – If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys

Biig Piig – Me Gustas Tu by Manu Chao

Pomme – Bad Romance by Lady Gaga

Emma Peters – Can't Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue

JXDN – How To Save A Life by The Fray

Lava La Rue – Girlfriend by NSYNC

Adèle Castillon – Somewhere Only We Know by Keane