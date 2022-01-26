Deezer signs deal to reach global TV audience with music streaming app

Deezer has signed a deal to reach millions of potential users around the world.

The global music streaming service is now available in the Metrological App Library for its global MVPD and TV operator customer base.

It means content providers can reach millions of TV viewers, across devices and operator networks worldwide.

With the Metrological Application Platform, service providers can choose content from the Metrological App Library, which includes more than 300 pre-integrated TV apps, to offer their subscribers. The Metrological Application Platform is deployed at multiple Tier 1 cable and telco companies globally.

“Deezer wants all of its users to enjoy simple, highly relevant and personalised content no matter what platform they prefer to use,” said Laurence Miall-d'Aout, chief commercial officer at Deezer. “We continue to be one of the best audio streaming partners for consumer brands all around the world and are proud to offer an unrivalled audio library, unique features and a stand-out design that helps companies improve customer satisfaction and boost long term ARPU.

“Working with Metrological enables us to help millions of households around the world access Deezer through their TVs and is a key element in our strategy to grow our global reach with Tier 1 providers.”

“We are excited to add Deezer, a music and audio entertainment innovator, to our global content offering”, said Jeroen Ghijsen, CEO of Metrological. “The Lightning-based Deezer app was built to provide the optimal music experience on TV. Now, our global operator customer base can seamlessly access Deezer’s extensive catalogue of songs, playlists, podcasts and more from the comfort of their living room.”

The version of Deezer in the Metrological App Library was developed in the open, lightweight LightningTM app development language and Software Development Kit (SDK). It optimises the user experience for apps across next-gen devices, as well as memory-constrained legacy devices.

Deezer is free to sign up and use for TV viewers accessing the platform. Premium features can be unlocked with a subscription.