Deezer to debut DJ mixes for New Year's Eve

Deezer has teamed up with DJs on exclusive mixes for New Year’s Eve.

Each mix is around an hour long and sits within a playlist. Individual songs are available alongside the whole mix as a single track.

The first mixes launch on December 30 and feature six DJs – Michael Mayer, Modeselektor, Mark Knight, Will Saul, Sultan + Shepard and Makoto.

Robin Wilms, Deezer’s global dance & electronic editor, said: “Taking official mixes to streaming is kicking off a new era in dance music. We’re doing this both for the artists and fans. After years of unfairness for creators and artists featured in mixes, you can now listen to exclusive, quality sets. All while knowing that every producer is finally getting the royalties they deserve.”

DJ Mixes will appear exclusively in Deezer’s Electronic and Dance & EDM Channels.

The streaming service handled all the licensing deals rather than relying on third parties. Deezer is planning to roll out more mixes in 2020, including one from Warp Records.

Deezer is promising a “fair share of revenues” for the DJs. The platform is rolling out a user-centric payments system.