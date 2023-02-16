Deezer to power Sonos Radio as it targets key global markets

Deezer has agreed a long-term partnership with Sonos to power the brand’s streaming radio service Sonos Radio and its subscription service Sonos Radio HD.

It's the latest move as part of Deezer’s partnerships strategy to deliver growth in key markets, as outlined by CEO Jeronimo Folgueira in his Music Week interview.

Deezer will deliver a catalogue of music that’s curated for Sonos customers. The announcement was made of the company’s quarterly results later this month.

“This is the start of a very exciting journey for Deezer and Sonos,” said Jeronimo Folgueira. “Through this partnership Deezer can reach new listeners in major markets around the world, including the US. Sonos has revolutionised the way we enjoy music and audio in our homes, with exceptional multi-room speakers, fantastic sound quality and thoughtfully curated Sonos Radio services. We can’t wait to play a key role in expanding this great customer offering.”

From April 2023, Deezer will deliver key services for Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD, including a catalogue of 90 million tracks, metadata, licensing, reporting & royalty management, business intelligence & data, as well as strategic collaboration for growth and monetisation of the service.

Deezer and Sonos will deliver services to 16 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany. In addition, Deezer will support ongoing innovation to develop and expand the Sonos music experience.

“Delivering a best-in-class branded content experience for our customers is an essential part of our long-term growth strategy and Deezer continues to be an excellent partner for supporting our ambitious goals to help the world listen better,” said Patrick Spence, CEO at Sonos. “As a pioneer in music streaming, Deezer has a proven track record in developing and growing a music service globally and I look forward to working together to improve the overall listening experience for our customers.”

Deezer supports more than 45 partners and 80 hardware integrations worldwide.

The Paris-based company has collaborated with Sonos as a key innovation partner, launching an early HiFi offer and most recently providing integration with Sonos Voice Control.

The Deezer experience on Sonos includes an easy-to-use interface with unique Deezer features such as Flow, an AI based recommendation engine which lets the listener choose music based on moods.