Deezer unveils new brand identity as part of shift to 'experience services platform'

Deezer has refreshed its branding as part of a repositioning to become an “experience services platform, with expression and connection as guiding principles to help artists, fans and partners to be and belong through music”.

Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, spoke to Music Week earlier this year about his ambitions for the streaming service. Deezer has already been working with UMG on updating its remuneration model.

“We have transformed Deezer over the past two years, and today marks a key milestone as we introduce our new identity and logo, while showcasing how our product is evolving into a platform where people can experience and live the music in a way that cannot be found anywhere else,” said Jeronimo Folgueira. “Love for music, and helping people be and belong through music have always been at the heart of Deezer, and it is time for us to embark on this new journey where we reinforce that commitment to fans, artists and partners."

The company described its rebrand as a “bold, fresh, and quirky personality, brought to life through a striking new visual profile, and a unique purple heart logo”.

Deezer is also introducing an enhanced user experience and design in the app, to inspire and empower music fans to “live the music” through personalised experiences.

“Refreshing our visual identity gives us an opportunity to tell our story in a more emotional way, connecting with music fans, artists and strategic partners through visual cues that let people know that with Deezer, they can live the music to the fullest,” said Maria Garrido, CMO, Deezer. “It’s a necessary step in our evolution as a brand and as a company, ushering in a new era and empowering everyone to be and belong through music.”