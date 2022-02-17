Defected Records unveils expansion into broadcast media

Defected Records has announced details of a new 24/7 channel, with the label set to stream radio shows and live events around the clock.

The dance label, which was shortlisted in the Live Music Innovation category at last year’s Music Week Awards, following its groundbreaking work in livestreaming during 2020, will launch Defected Broadcasting House on March 4.

The project is headed up Tom Coxhead, head of media, and A&R Sarah Beaumont, who recently arrived at the company from BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The channel will broadcast across Defected’s biggest streaming platforms, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. It will showcase a range of archive club sets and two-hour radio shows presented by weekly hosts Sam Divine, Monki, Rimarkable and Melvo Baptiste, among others. Purple DIsco Machine, Girls Of The Internet and Roger Sanchez will also feature on the line-up, which will also include the label’s playlists and livestreams.

Defected’s online community now numbers more than nine million people, while its livestreamed events, including its virtual festival, have attracted 50m attendees. Its radio output has more than 20m listeners worldwide.

To power the channel, Defected has partnered with multi-format platform StreamPush.

The ultimate goal is to make it to the go-to place for house music lovers Tom Coxhead

Tom Coxhead said: “The last few years have been a difficult time for everyone, including the music industry, so being able to connect with our community virtually was essential for both us and them. Defected Broadcasting House is a progression of that, bringing together the very best of our digital offering under one roof. The ultimate goal is to make it to the go-to place for house music lovers to consume high quality, curated content through radio shows, live streams and playlists.”

Sarah Beaumont commented: “Defected are constantly evolving to give our community the best possible experience. Whether that be through new music, live events, playlists or radio shows, we want to deliver on every level. Defected Broadcasting House will link all of this with our extensive back catalogue and a global DJ community to become the central hub and destination for music fans.”

