Demi Lovato backs PlanetPlay sustainability initiative for gamers

Demi Lovato has joined a sustainability initiative targeted at gamers.

The artist, songwriter and actor is part of PlanetPlay’s Make Green Tuesday Moves (MGTM).

From today (December 3), exclusive Demi Lovato avatars will be available in select games throughout December.

The initiative channels 100% of proceeds from the games directly to certified sustainability projects, including reforestation, renewable energy and ocean conservation. It will be supported by a global social media push.

Games featuring Demi Lovato during the month include Subway Surfers (SYBO), Avakin Life (Lockwood Publishing), Darts Club & Bowling Club (Boombit), Puzzle Adventure (Pixel Federation), The Great Ocean (Actrio), Standoff 2 (Axlebolt), Top Drives (Hutch), Text Express (Kwalee), Peridot (Niantic), Klondike Adventures (Vizor) and Fishing Clash (Ten Square Games).

Demi Lovato’s passion for music, gaming and the environment is infectious Rhea Loucas

Players can make a difference with every download, with proceeds funding environmental projects like the Hongera Project in Kenya, which manufactures and distributes clean cookstoves, and New Zealand’s WAI Wanaka water conservation initiative.

As an MGTM partner, Google has launched a dedicated page on the Google Play store showcasing the initiative.

To date, PlanetPlay has raised over $2.2 million for sustainability projects through its eco-conscious gaming marketplace. Previous supporters include Joe Jonas.

Rhea Loucas, CEO at PlanetPlay, said: “Demi Lovato’s passion for music, gaming and the environment is infectious. We’re thrilled to have her on board for December’s Make Green Tuesday Moves and to see the games community continue to drive positive environmental change.”