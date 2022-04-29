Dice adds four new execs to its senior leadership team

Dice has announced several new hires. The ticketing platform has expanded its senior leadership team with four new appointments.

Falko Mortiboys joins as VP of fan experience having previously been Manchester United's director of data insights & CRM. London-based Mortiboys will work to expand the user experience globally, using research, data and insights to grow the fan community and deepen their engagement with the platform.

Ali McCloud has joined the company as VP of partner relations, where she will work on growing the company’s network of venues, promoters and artists, with a focus on building long-term relationships with strategic live entertainment partners across the world. McCloud, who is based in New York, has held senior positions at Eventbrite, Ticketfly and Ticketmaster. Ali is based in New York.

Antony Jackson has joined as head of European expansion, responsible for deepening the company’s presence in its existing European markets as well as helping Dice break into new cities and countries. Jackson joins from San Francisco-based micro-mobility company Spin. Prior to that, he was responsible for growing and expanding Deliveroo’s virtual brands concept globally.

To further bolster Dice’s European team, Leon Sherman has joined as head of artist partnerships in the UK & Europe. He joins Dice from SoundCloud where he was global editorial director. Prior to that he was the head of marketing at global media and festival organisation Afropunk, and was also at Metropolis Music as a promoter and campaigns manager.

“I’m very grateful to be working with such talented people at Dice and we spend a lot of time making sure we hire the right people," said Phil Hutcheon, CEO and founder of Dice. "Ali, Antony, Falko and Leon are great leaders who I'm confident will play an integral role in supercharging the growth of our platform.”

Last year Dice announced it had raised $122 million in caprtial via series C funding.