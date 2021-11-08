Dice partners with Ibiza's Circoloco and DC-10

Ibiza venue Circoloco’s DC-10 has chosen the ticketing and discovery platform Dice as its exclusive ticketing partner.

This multi-year deal will see Dice digitally ticketing all events at club space DC-10. As its first major signing in Ibiza, this marks the platform’s continued expansion in the region, having previously partnered with music brands and venues like Primavera Sound Festival and Sónar Festival.

Dice’s digital platforms aim is to change the way fans traditionally discover, purchase, and attend events in Ibiza.

The platform’s 'Discover' tool allows Circoloco and DC-10’s programme of events to be promoted to a wider audience of music fans globally. Fans will have access to upfront pricing, refunds on sold out events, a waitlist for events, whilst Dice’s anti-scalping technology will offer fans secure tickets locked to smartphones.

Launched in 1999, Circoloco has become a global music brand for its impact on modern-day club culture, and DC-10 is one of Ibiza’s most well-known underground clubs.

“I was very impressed by the technology of Dice,” said Antonio Carbonaro, Circoloco founder and DC-10 partner. “The app offers a simple, seamless and safe ticket buying experience for fans. A huge draw for us was DICE's anti-scalping model which means tickets do not end up on the secondary ticketing market and allows us to protect fans from increased prices.”

Russ Tannen, president of Dice, said: “It’s rare to be able to say that you’re working with a partner that has made such a huge impact on club culture. Circoloco’s DC-10 is one of those special clubs. By choosing Dice, Circoloco’s DC-10 is putting their fans first with a platform that offers the best ticket buying experience, and will transform how people discover and attend events in Ibiza.”