Digital Catapult teams with Sony Music Group to break down barriers in start-up sector

In partnership with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Publishing UK, Digital Catapult has selected 10 start-ups to help break down barriers to success for underrepresented founders.

Digital Catapult’s Black Founders Programme was created in 2023 to support start-ups and to tackle systemic barriers in the UK tech sector including bias in investment decisions and limited access to networks.

Now in its second year, the initiative supports Black entrepreneurs by providing mentorship and investment knowledge to help scale and commercialise deep tech solutions.

Companies in the 2023 cohort have since formed partnerships with large corporates and received interest from angel investors. Some 80% reported that they had increased their investment readiness as a direct result of working with Digital Catapult and Sony Music Group.

The 10 companies comprising the 2024 cohort are:

- Code and Culture - transforming how audiences engage with rap lyrics and cultural content.

- Cambridge XR - developing a VR system to explore aviation history.

- Mismatch Studios - creating digital clothing for virtual worlds and offering a sustainable solution for fashion designers to prototype designs.

- Immersely – enhancing gameplay experiences by using biometrics to refine game design.

- SymphoMe – making music learning more interactive and personalised with AI-driven multimodal technology.

- Syncd:in Limited – simplifying global music rights and metadata management for Black artists.

- TwoShot LTD – tackling copyright issues related to AI-generated music using voice detection technology.

- BeGenio Tech Ltd – enhancing educational outcomes through immersive gaming assessments.

- Certi.fi World – combining blockchain technology and augmented reality to verify and issue credentials, ensuring tamper-proof certification for artists and entertainers.

- Wellvrse - integrating health, art, and virtual reality to enhance mental well-being.

The programme is endorsed by Colorintech and Musiio by Soundcloud, as well as leading professionals across the UK’s creative industries.

Michael Adex is ambassador for the Black Founders Programme, and the founder and managing director of NQ.

“As a founder and innovator myself, I am proud to support the second cohort of Black entrepreneurs,” he said. “This programme provides a showcase for UK Black tech talent and the potential within our community, and I’m eager to see how their ideas, their products and their business vision will help create meaningful change and inspire future generations. With the advice and guidance from Sony Music UK, Sony Music Publishing UK and Digital Catapult, the founders will be well supported to propel their solutions to the next level and get the tools they need to get investment ready.”

Hari Ashurst-Venn, senior director of digital & new tech, 4th Floor Creative, Sony Music UK, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the second wave of the Black Founders Programme building on the successes of last year’s cohort, which are testament to the amazing talent of that group of companies. This year, we look forward to supporting a new group of entrepreneurs who will undoubtedly bring fresh ideas and perspectives. Together we are building a stronger UK tech landscape that champions diversity and drives innovation across the UK’s creative industries.”

James Bullock, operations Manager, Sony Music Publishing UK, said: “We are delighted to again partner with Digital Catapult, our sister company Sony Music UK and creative entrepreneur Michael Adex, to support these remarkable founders and their innovative businesses. Through our collective knowledge, resources and network, the 2024 cohort will be equipped with new expertise and experience, helping to drive forward their unique business solutions in the UK tech sector. We are excited to be a part of their journeys.”

Jessica Rushworth, chief policy & strategy officer at Digital Catapult, said: "Breaking down barriers to successful scaling and commercialisation for underrepresented entrepreneurs lies at the heart of the Black Founders Programme. The new cohort’s innovative new solutions will undoubtedly unlock new opportunities to grow the UK’s creative economy, and we will ensure that the participating startups receive the support they need to scale faster and demonstrate the practical application of their solutions to industry, investors and the creative community. We’re incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Publishing UK and receive their expertise and support."