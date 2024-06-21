Digital creative agency F That makes key promotions as it marks fifth anniversary

Digital creative agency F That has revealed two key promotions.

The appointments coincide with the fifth anniversary of the London-based company, which was founded by director Matt Pilcher.

Stella Foster has been upped from project lead to head of creative operations.

In addition, designer & animator Shannon Conway has been promoted to senior designer & animator.

Charlie Croft has also joined the team as a senior project manager from her recent role at Amazon.

F That has worked on campaigns for global acts including Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Gorillaz, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters, Idles, Stormzy, BTS, De La Soul, Metallica, Billie Eilish, Rolling Stones and Harry Styles.

The company was born at Sony Music UK, where Pilcher previously worked in the 4th Floor Creative team. He worked on projects including innovative ways to gamify Instagram Stories for artists such as Tom Grennan and Sia.

We’re lucky enough to get to produce content for the most successful artists in the world on a daily basis Matt Pilcher

F That has since expanded to a team equipped with skills to tackle the full range of digital content briefs. Recent work from the agency includes AR filters, outdoor advertising, vertical content, lyric videos and digital marketing assets.

Over the past five years, highlights for the firm include, producing Radiohead’s first ever AR filter, designing bespoke Gorilliaz football kits that fans could access in the FIFA 23 game, and producing an interactive game to promote Coldplay and BTS’ collaboration single My Universe.

Matt Pilcher said: "I couldn’t be happier with how our first five years have gone. We’re lucky enough to get to produce content for the most successful artists in the world on a daily basis. To be trusted to work with artists at the very top level is a massive compliment. Delivering all digital content for major album campaigns to the highest standards, all under one roof, has set us apart. This paired with the fact that we are an efficient and friendly team, is something I think that makes our clients value us.”

He added: “I can honestly say that I have a team full of next-level achieving staff that deliver on a daily basis. I’m very happy to have recently promoted Stella and Shannon, who are vital to the agency’s success. It’s also great to welcome Charlie to the team. Celebrating our fifth anniversary feels like the start of an exciting new chapter. We've elevated our capabilities in nearly every aspect over the past few months, and I'm eager to see how far we can go in the next five years."

PHOTO: (L-R) Stella Foster, Matt Pilcher and Charlie Croft