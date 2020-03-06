Digital rights service Pex acquires database driven Dubset Media

Digital rights management service Pexeso – known as Pex – is acquiring Dubset Media.

The latter's licensed catalogue and music rights database will be harnessed to increase the scope of Pex's attribution tools which cover music and film.

This should enable rights-holders to monitor the use and performance of their material in any audio or video content across social media and user-generated content platforms.

“Dubset is a company we’ve been interested in for some time,” explained Rasty Turek, founder and CEO of Pex. “There are very few companies in the music business that have successfully licensed as much catalogue as Dubset, and the music rights database they’ve built is massive and rare. Our technology’s scale and speed enables broad market access by all rights-holders to our rights management and analytics services, built on top of the 20 billion video and audio files in our indexed database. We feel this will prove to be a game-changing combination.”

Dubset's Bob Barbiere, who will now become Pex's SVP digital rights, also hailed the new arrangement, insisting it will make it easier and quicker for users to identify when and where their content is being used.

"This acquisition will immediately expand rights-holders’ abilities to locate, protect, and monetise use of their catalogue within any form of music or video currently being shared on any of the world’s largest UGC and social media sites,” he explained.

In 2016 Dubset struck a deal with Spotify to expand its MixBank distribution platform, which enables DJs to upload and legally stream original long-form mixes and single track remixes.

By Paul Stokes