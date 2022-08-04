Distiller Music Group launches new VR division

London-based independent music company Distiller Music Group has announced the launch of a new division which will focus on developing music-based TV opportunities in the virtual reality space.

In recent years Distiller has filmed and broadcast numerous music performance sessions championing established and emerging artists, via its own dedicated Distiller TV YouTube channel.

The company will now film future sessions in 3D VR, and have already trialled the technology with artists Cassyette and China Bears.

The new format permits a wholly immersive experience for the viewer, as well as allowing for the use of spatial audio in adventurous locations.

The new Distiller TV VR division will be run by the company's current production and channel manager Phil Parsons, who adds these new responsibilities to his existing portfolio. Reporting to Distiller Music Group CEO Sam Dyson, Parsons is based in Bath where he currently oversees all of the company’s studio and production activities.

Phil Parsons (pictured, right, with Sam Dyson) said: “The pandemic has allowed us the time and space to properly assess our ambitions for music TV and how we could progress our existing activities while reaching a wider, global audience. Opportunities are expanding exponentially within the VR space and with limited music content currently available we felt this was the right time to take the leap into this new and exciting world. We aim to be at the forefront of this technological movement and provide some of the best quality music content available. We are also developing our own Distiller TV Virtual Reality platform, more details of which we will announce in due course."

Sam Dyson, founder of Distiller Music Group said: “I have long been interested in VR and how it could be used in the music space. In Phil I have the perfect collaborator who can help me realise my vision for creating engaging, immersive VR TV experiences for artists and their fans.”