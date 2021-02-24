DistroKid teams with Twitch to help indie artists earn livestreaming revenue

DistroKid has partnered with Twitch to offer qualifying DistroKid members the opportunity to join the Twitch Affiliate Programme.

The Twitch Affiliate Programme is open to Twitch streamers who meet select qualifications, and allows those who qualify to further build a community and earn income.

DistroKid worked with Twitch to extend their Affiliate qualifications to recognise the work that DistroKid members have put into creating music and building fans across music streaming services.

Affiliate status unlocks the ability to earn money on Twitch through channel subscriptions, Bits (virtual goods) and advertising. Twitch Affiliates earn a share of revenue from video ads played on their channel. They can determine the length and frequency of ad breaks.

In a blog post, DistroKid founder and CEO Philip Kaplan said: “Livestreaming on Twitch is a great way to connect with fans, express yourself creatively and generate income. We’re excited to bring this opportunity to DistroKid members.”