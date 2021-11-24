DJ and producer Steve Aoki to play virtual Sonic The Hedgehog gig

Sonic The Hedgehog is the latest gaming brand to incorporate a virtual music performance.

As part of the continued celebrations surrounding Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, Sega is teaming up with EDM artist, DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

The virtual concert event on November 30 will feature a digitised Steve Aoki.

Unlike performances by artists in gaming platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox, the Sonic event is a one-off livestream event rather than an in-game experience.

Set in a digitally created and immersive Sonic universe, the one-off concert will feature game environments like the Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant and more. The 60-minute set will feature original songs from Steve Aoki, as well as Aoki’s remixed versions of Sonic tunes from the 16-bit era to today.

Fans can tune into the virtual concert on the Sonic The Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels on November 30 (8pm UK time).

