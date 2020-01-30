Djay app partners with SoundCloud and Tidal

SoundCloud and Tidal have partnered with music app Djay, in a move that sees streaming services up their interaction with DJ software.

Developed by Algoriddim, Djay will is available on mobile and desktop and users will now be able to mix live video through Tidal and access SoundCloud’s catalogue. The update will also see users benefit from tailored recommnedations.

Algoriddim and SoundCloud are offering free access to a selection of featured tracks, with curated playlists featuring emerging artists across a range of genres. The integration with Tidal will allow live video and audio mixing for the first time on a mobile device.

Algoriddim has pioneered music streaming in DJ software

Karim Morsy, Algoriddim

Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy said: “The integration of music video streaming through Tidal and free to access hand-curated content from SoundCloud is unprecedented and continues to push the boundaries of streaming and DJ technology. By providing DJ friendly songs when you launch the app, we are not just providing users the tools to DJ, we are giving them the perfect tracks to start mixing right away.”

Morsy added: “Algoriddim has pioneered music streaming in DJ software and we believe Djay users will love the advancement into video streaming. The feature creates an immersive visual backdrop and provides Djay users with new creative possibilities to help them elevate their DJ performances to a new level.”