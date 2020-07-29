Dolby Atmos audio streaming opens up to DIY artists

Avid and Dolby Laboratories have opened up streaming opportunities for DIY artists.

Independent artists, producers and record labels will be able to self-distribute their music in the Dolby Atmos format to Amazon Music HD and Tidal.

Music creators will be able to bring immersive listening experiences to their fans via the Avid Play DIY music distribution service, while keeping 100% of their rights and earnings.

Artists and labels can subscribe to an AvidPlay distribution plan. Subscribers then create songs and albums using any compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled digital audio workstation (DAW), including Avid Pro Tools, and then upload their music to the AvidPlay dashboard to manage their music and see how much they’re earning from each song.

“Dolby Atmos has changed how we think about music and it allows us to create things that were previously not possible. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard,” said Arno Kammermeier, co-founder of the Berlin-based electronic duo Booka Shade. “And most importantly, with AvidPlay, we can now share this elevated experience with our fans. It’s mind-blowing and the ultimate way to experience our music.”

“With a majority of today’s new music created using Avid tools, enabling any artist or label to now distribute Dolby Atmos Music is a game-changer and highlights Avid’s continued commitment to providing an end-to-end music production solution from recording to mixing to distribution,” said Rob D’Amico, director of product marketing, audio solutions at Avid. “Avid and Dolby are helping artists transport their fans to new and exciting immersive listening experiences, while giving them the ability to easily expand their creativity, distribute their music and, most importantly, get paid for the content they produce.”

“Dolby Atmos Music unlocks a new level of creative expression that allows listeners to connect with their favourite songs and albums on a deeper, more immersive level,” said Christine Thomas, senior director of music partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. “Through AvidPlay, any artist and label outside the major label system, regardless if they are a Multi-Platinum Grammy Award-winning performer or emerging singer-songwriter, can share their music in Dolby Atmos with the world.”